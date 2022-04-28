ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Big Tech Carries Wall Street on Its Back

By Kyle Woodley
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqlEK_0fNYsM5V00
Getty Images

Technology and tech-esque stocks were the vanguard for a wild (and broad) stock-market rally Thursday that largely ignored an unexpected contraction in U.S. economic activity.

This morning, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. gross domestic product declined at a 1.4% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2022, falling far shy of the 1% gain that economists, on average, expected. However, several experts noted that it wasn't all bad news; a 2.7% rise in consumer spending and other metrics made the report more noise than omen.

"Huge miss on GDP this morning, but just looking at the headline [number] is misleading; we'd rate the report neutral overall," says Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for registered investment advisory firm Cornerstone Wealth, who believes the report was overall marginally net-bullish for risk assets. "Trade, inventories and government spending all dragged, but the consumer held up and business investment was strong.

"The big headline miss also gives the Fed some breathing room," he adds.

Investors and traders seemed more occupied with the earnings calendar. Facebook parent Meta Networks (FB, +17.6%) rocketed higher despite missing revenue expectations; bulls instead celebrated a wide earnings beat ($2.72 vs. $2.56 est.) and a return to user growth. Specifically, the Facebook app's daily active user count grew by 4%, to 1.96 billion, following a thin 1 million decline in Q4 2021.

Semiconductor firm Qualcomm (QCOM, +9.7%) delivered a monster quarter, too. Growth in all four major chip markets sent revenues and earnings per share up 41% and 69% year-over-year, respectively, to easy beat estimates. That news stirred the entire semiconductor industry, with rivals including Nvidia (NVDA, +7.4%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +5.6%) up big.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

Apple (AAPL, +4.5%) and Amazon.com (AMZN, +4.7%) were also bid higher ahead of their quarterly reports, due out after Thursday's close. The latter plunged 10% in early after-hours trading after reporting a $2 billion first-quarter loss and delivering a weak Q2 revenue forecast. The former had yet to report as of this writing.

Strength in the technology (+4.0%) and communication services (+4.0%) sectors lifted the recently battered Nasdaq Composite 3.1% to 12,871. The S&P 500 closed up 2.5% to 4,287, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8% to 33,916.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uE7zx_0fNYsM5V00
YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 climbed 1.8% to 1,917.
  • Reports that Germany is open to a Russian oil embargo sent U.S. crude oil futures up 3.3% to $105.36 per barrel.
  • Gold futures edged up 0.1% to settle at $1,891.30 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin continued its recent recovery, gaining 2.9% to $39,969.33. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • McDonald's (MCD) improved by 2.9% after the fast food giant reported earnings. While MCD's decision to suspend operations in Russia cost it $127 million, or 13 cents per share, in its first quarter, the company still brought in adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share – more than the $2.17 per share analysts, on average, were expecting. Revenue of $5.7 billion also exceeded expectations, as did U.S. same-store sales growth of 3.5%.
  • PayPal Holdings (PYPL, +11.5%) reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share in its first quarter, in line with the consensus estimate, on higher-than-anticipated revenue of $6.5 billion. PYPL also lowered its full-year guidance – now calling for revenue growth of 11%-13% from its prior forecast for 15%-17% – amid "more normalized consumer e-commerce spending," said CEO Dan Schulman in the company's earnings call. "Despite the weak guidance, we expect PayPal to continue to show steady long-term growth in payment volumes as it adds merchants, signs additional partnerships, increases the number of transactions per customer, and benefits from the shift to digital payments," says Argus Research analyst Stephen Biggar (Buy).
  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) plummeted 40.2% after the telemedicine company recorded a net loss of $6.7 billion, or $41.58 per share, in its first quarter – due largely to a $6.6 billion impairment charge – on revene of $565.4 million, below the $569 million analysts were expecting. TDOC also lowered its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) outlooks amid higher costs and longer sales cycles for businesses. Still, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained an Outperform (Buy) rating on TDOC stock. " Overall, although the market has become extremely competitive around customer acquisition, we still believe TDOC is positioned to outlast the irrational behavior from its smaller competitors," the analyst writes in a note to clients.

37 Ways to Earn Up to 9% on Your Money

2022 has flipped the script on income investors, for the worse, but also for the better.

An aggressive Federal Reserve, finally feeling comfortable with the idea of raising its benchmark rate, has sent yields on bonds soaring (and prices, which move in the opposite direction, plunging). However, dividend stocks – especially those of the higher-yield persuasion – have done just dandily; the same Fed moves, as well as worries about U.S. and Chinese economic growth, have dented growthier firms and sent many investors looking for more defensive equities.

Still, regardless of how you typically like to generate investment income, there are attractive opportunities right now in every corner of the market – bonds, regular stocks, even special classes such as master limited partnerships (MLPs) and closed-end funds (CEFs).

And we can introduce you to those opportunities all in one place.

Check out our recent "yieldfest": A look at 37 different ways to produce some investment cash, from extremely low-risk money-market funds to exotic high-yield funds.

Kyle Woodley was long AMZN, AMD, FB, NVDA and PYPL as of this writing.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
Kiplinger

37 Ways to Earn Up to 9% Yields on Your Money

Early 2022 was a period most investors would prefer to forget. Stocks slumped, and the bond market suffered its worst rout in more than 40 years. There was no shortage of culprits: soaring energy prices, rising inflation, higher interest rates and new geopolitical risk in the form of the horrifying war in Ukraine.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Schulman
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Big Tech#Gross Domestic Product#The Commerce Department#Cornerstone Wealth#Fed
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy