ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Innocence claims denied in death of Chris Paul’s grandfather

WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEMj2_0fNYonIU00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Judges denied the innocence claims Thursday of four men who were convicted of killing the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul when they were teens, even though a key witness has recanted her testimony .

In 2020, the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission found sufficient evidence of factual innocence to send their cases to a panel of three Superior Court judges.

But on Thursday, after an eight-day-long hearing in a Forsyth County courtroom, a three-judge panel rejected the claims of defendants Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Nathaniel Cauthen and Jermal Tolliver, the Winston-Salem Journal reported .

Nathaniel Jones, 61, died from a heart attack outside his Winston-Salem home after being tied up, beaten and robbed in November 2002. Paul, his grandson, was a standout high school basketball player at the time and now plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Cauthen and his brother, Banner, who were 15 and 14 years old at the time of Jones’ death, were convicted of first-degree murder and are serving life sentences. Bryant, Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy — all 15 at the time — were convicted of second-degree murder and were released after serving prison time. Brayboy was fatally stabbed outside a Winston-Salem supermarket in 2019.

The men were charged after hours of interrogation by Winston-Salem police detectives, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. They told commission staff, commission members and the judges that they were innocent and that every time they told detectives they didn’t have anything to do with Jones’ death, they were accused of lying, according to the newspaper.

In some instances, they said police detectives threatened them with the death penalty. Bryant said a detective pointed to a place on his arm and said that would be where a needle for lethal injection would go. Bryant said that minutes later, he started implicating himself.

No definitive physical evidence ever tied the men to the crime scene, including fingerprints lifted from Jones’ vehicle. The commission also performed post-conviction DNA testing on items from the crime scene, but there was no match to the men.

Chris Paul has made no public statement about the hearing. Robin Paul, his mother, and his aunt, Rhonda Hairston, both took the stand Wednesday and said they believe the men convicted of Jones’ murder are guilty.

Jessicah Black, who was a teenager when she met the boys two months before Jones’ death, testified that she hung out with them and drove them around, often smoking marijuana. Black told police and testified in two trials that she heard some of the boys talk about robbing Jones and that she was sitting at a picnic table in Belview Park about 100 yards (91 meters) from Jones’ house and could hear Jones scream during the attack.

Black, now 36, has since recanted all of her previous testimony and said in court last week that it was all a lie. She said police detectives coerced her into making a false statement and told her that if she didn’t say what they wanted to hear, she would go to prison for life for murder. She was never criminally charged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greenville substitute teacher charged with assault of minor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A substitute teacher is facing charges after Greenville police said she assaulted a child at Wahl-Coats Elementary School. On Thursday at 12:50 p.m., Greenville police responded to 2200 East 5th Street in reference to an assault on a minor. After officers arrived and began investigating, they determined a juvenile, who was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem 5 exoneration hearing: Judges make decision

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A three-judge panel unanimously denied the innocence claim for the men convicted of killing the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul 20 years ago. The ruling means two men will remain in jail. Two others who are already out of jail after serving time will keep their criminal records. If the judges would have ruled the other way, it would have expunged their records.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#False Statement#Violent Crime#Ap#Nba#Superior Court#The Phoenix Suns#The Winston Salem Journal
WSET

Body found in Henry County tied to possible serial killer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy