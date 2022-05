A heavy favorite at the beginning of the week, Jon Rahm has lived up to his reputation through the first 54 holes of the Mexico Open. He will enter the final round at 15 under with a two-stroke lead as he looks to get back to his winning ways. Held without a victory since his major championship breakthrough at the U.S. Open last June, the world No. 2 is in prime position to take home his seventh PGA Tour title.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO