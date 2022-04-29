Lilly King posts top time at USA Swimming International Team Trials
GREENSBORO, NC (WEHT) Lilly King will be the top seed in 200-meter breaststroke at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest.
On Wednesday night, King set the top time in the world this year at 2:21.19.
On Thursday, the Reitz graduate and 5-time Olympic champion took the top spot in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 29.76 seconds for the #2 time in the world this year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0