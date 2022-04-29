Lilly King posts top time at USA Swimming International Team Trials

GREENSBORO, NC (WEHT) Lilly King will be the top seed in 200-meter breaststroke at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest.

On Wednesday night, King set the top time in the world this year at 2:21.19.

On Thursday, the Reitz graduate and 5-time Olympic champion took the top spot in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 29.76 seconds for the #2 time in the world this year.

