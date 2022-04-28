Police investigate after person shot in Reading

A previously convicted felony who killed a 25-year-old outside a central Pennsylvania nightclub has been arrested, according to an updated release by police. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, was wanted for the shooting death of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim Saturday, Mar. 19 around 1:23 a.m., area police say.
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Bodycam footage released by the Newark Police Department shows the takedown of a shooting suspect Monday, April 18 (scroll for video). Jose Soto Vargas, 39, was arrested inside of a shop, where officers had him on the ground as they put him in handcuffs, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a Theft of Services case in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that on February 22, 2022, a contractor took $2,000 without completing the work. This incident remains under investigation.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Two Trenton residents were charged with murder in the killing of a man who was found fatally shot in a crashed vehicle last month in New Jersey’s capital city, authorities said Thursday. Quashawn Hightower, 23, and Desire Knighton, 21, also face counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder,...
A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
A South Jersey police chief has been placed on "restricted duty" after being slapped with a DWI charge in a crash, then leaving the scene of the accident, NJ Advance Media reports. Brian Pesce, chief of the Bordentown Township Police Department, was behind the wheel of a maroon pickup truck...
Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
A Northvale police sergeant is accused of embezzling more than $75,000 from local PBA accounts.Sgt. Charles J. “CJ” Amorosso, 35, “made cash withdrawals and transferred money out of multiple PBA (Police Benevolent Association) bank accounts without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Muse…
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in identifying two cars allegedly involved in a shooting near the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 27. Officers responding to the shooting were initially told it happened in the hospital's parking garage and ordered a lockdown around 9:40 p.m.,...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street.
Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby.
“Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
