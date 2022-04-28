ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Pinal County residents air concerns about Queen Creek battery plant

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZApy_0fNYcu5V00

First it was the Queen Creek Town Council to hear resident concerns about a new LG electric vehicle battery plant being built, and now it’s the Pinal County Board of Supervisors’ turn.

A handful of residents went before the supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday April 27, to voice concerns about South Korean LG Energy Solution’s battery manufacturing plant that will be built on a 650-acre parcel of land in Queen Creek.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting on April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members opposing the plant

At the supervisors’ meeting, residents asked about the effects the plant would bring to the area’s environment, as well as concerns about any potential fires at the site.

Tiffany Nedrow lives in San Tan Valley but is worried because the LG plant will be built a half mile from her home, her children’s elementary school, Combs High School, three senior communities and many homes that have livestock on their properties.

“How long will it take the fire department to respond, with our current infrastructure, how will we be notified if evacuation is needed,” Nedrow asked.

Patrick Moreheart, also of San Tan Valley, expressed fears about the LG plant and what it could do to the surrounding community.

“[We’re in] close proximity to something that could potentially cause chemical spillage disasters, much like it did in Illinois in the Morris fire,” Moreheart said. “Not many are aware of it. We have some historical examples of what happened just recently in Chandler. These are all huge concerns of ours. In the Morris fire there were 4,000 people that were evacuated immediately.”

In June 2021, a fire in a warehouse In Morris, Illinois, burned hundreds of thousands of pounds of lithium ion batteries, which released toxic fumes into the air. The warehouse was owned by Superior Battery, which does not manufacture the batteries.

Many speakers in the Queen Creek meeting expressed concerns about potential fires at the manufacturing plant as LG car batteries have been recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of instances of fires in cars.

However, there have been no reports of fires at LG’s plant in Michigan. Any fires have occurred in cars with the batteries, which is what took place in Chandler, hence the recalls.

On April 19, LG Energy Solution successfully bid more than $84.4 million for land in the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Germann Road, on which the South Korean-electronics maker plans to build a $2.8 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

At the Pinal County Board of Supervisors’ meeting the idea of a gathering involving officials from Queen Creek, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Pinal county officials was floated, but nothing was finalized.

Comments / 0

Related
Jeremy Beren

Salt River Project to consider new options for Coolidge plant following expansion plan rejection

Solar panels covering a parking lot near ASU's Tempe campus. SRP's headquarters are located just a few miles from the campus.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Tempe, Ariz.) — Following the unveiling of its new Central Line Solar plant on Wednesday, the Salt River Project has shared with NewsBreak a statement regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission vote that rejected the utilities provider's plans to expand its Coolidge Generation Station in Pinal County.
COOLIDGE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
State
Illinois State
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Infrastructure#Lg#South Korean#Tiffany#Combs High School
The Independent

Southern California takes unprecedented step to declare water shortage emergency

An unprecedented water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California.The affected areas include parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties which are home to around 6 million people.Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that, from 1 June, outdoor watering would be restricted to one day a week in areas dependent on a network of aqueducts known as the State Water Project. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) has also asked residents to voluntarily cut water use across the region.“We’re requiring these areas to cut back outdoor watering to 1 day a week, but need...
POLITICS
KTAR.com

I-10, Loop 101 closures among weekend Valley freeway restrictions

PHOENIX — Closures of Interstate 10 in the West Valley and Loop 101 in the East Valley are among the restrictions on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend. Westbound I-10 will be closed between the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Avondale Boulevard in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'We have vehicles to ship': Nikola Corp. opens Pinal County electric truck factory

They drive — under their own power — and they’re impressive. Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. unveiled some of its first Arizona-built heavy trucks at a launch event at the company’s new Coolidge factory Wednesday, reaching a significant mile marker for a company that appeared on the brink less than two years ago. The ceremony celebrating the start of commercial truck production elicited...
COOLIDGE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona AG settles lawsuit against former Santa Cruz County sheriff, captain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney’s Office has settled a lawsuit against a former Santa Cruz County sheriff and his top aide. The lawsuit, filed in June 2021, claims they misused nearly $200,000 of taxpayer money. An investigation into the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office states the funds were fraudulently used for “unworked” overtime.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies from ‘health complications,’ family says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday morning from “health complications,” according to a family spokesperson. She was 45. “This May we would have celebrated 20 years of marriage. My family and I are utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. We are so very proud to call Allister wife and mom,” said her husband, David DeNitto. “We are asking that the press and the public honor her, her legacy, and our family by respecting our privacy at this difficult time,” he concluded. Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced. Adel is survived by her husband and two children. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves heat response plan

PHOENIX — Phoenix leaders are launching their new heat response plan to help keep people safe this summer. Part of the plan includes turning a vacant building into a cooling center for the homeless. As ABC15 previously reported, the number of heat-related deaths hit a record-high in 2021. According...
PHOENIX, AZ
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
342
Followers
784
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy