2 Deer Valley Unified students named Flinn Scholars

Three Deer Valley Unified School District students were among the 39 Flinn Scholars Program finalists this academic year, and two were named recipients.

Neha Badhwar and Desiree Nguyen, both of Barry Goldwater High School, 2820 W. Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, earned Flinn Scholarships. Salil Naik, of Mountain Ridge High School, 22800 N. 67th Ave., Glendale, was one of the finalists.

The Flinn Program application process began in August, and started with 1,095 statewide senior applicants. Recipients earn scholarships valued at more than $130,000, which covers tuition, fees, housing and meals at one of Arizona’s public universities, plus opportunities to study abroad.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents by the time they apply, and be an Arizona resident for two full years immediately preceding entry to the university.

Applicants should also attain at least a 3.5 grade-point average (unweighted), rank in the top 5% of their graduating class (if the school reports class rank); and participate and demonstrate leadership in a variety of extracurricular activities.

Students who will be seniors in the upcoming 2022-23 academic should begin the application process in August. Finalists are announced in April.

Visit flinn.org/flinn-scholars .