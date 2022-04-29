Live updates on first round of NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is underway.

The Philadelphia Eagles swapped picks with the Houston Texans to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.

The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

Receiver Drake London of Southern California, built like a basketball player at 6-foot-5, 210, but truly a football guy, has been taken eighth overall by Atlanta.

The Falcons, who traded veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in this offseason, are weak at wideout. London joins pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts, Atlanta's first choice of 2021, in offering versatility and a wide catch radius.

Not considered a deep threat, he could wind up often in the slot. London had his '21 season shortened by a right ankle fracture.

He is the first receiver taken in what is considered a very deep group at the position.

___

Evan Neal, a mammoth 6-foot-7, 335-pounder who has played both tackle positions at Alabama, is the second opening-round pick by the Giants. He's likely to fit right in with a line that has been a weakness in New York for years.

Neal improved throughout his stay with the Crimson Tide, and his explosion off the snap is exemplary. He started 40 games and missed only one in his three-year career, which ended as an All-American.

He joins edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, whom the Giants took fifth overall.

The Giants got this spot in a trade last year with Chicago, which took quarterback Justin Fields.

___

North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, considered the premier blocker in this draft, has been selected sixth in the first round by quarterback-hungry Carolina.

He is the first offensive player chosen. It's the first draft since 1991 that no player on offense went in the top five.

Using long arms and mobility at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Ekwonu has been a team leader for the Wolfpack. He should start immediately at tackle for the Panthers - and whomever is their starting QB.

Nicknamed "Ickey" after former Bengals running back Ickey Woods by a youth football coach, Ekwonu can get too aggressive at times and had 10 penalties in his career. He probably had three times as many pancake blocks.

___

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon will be bolstering the pass rush for the New York Giants after being chosen fifth overall in the NFL draft.

Thibodeaux, whose burst off the ball is spectacular, is the fifth straight defensive player taken at the top of these selections. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound mainstay of the Ducks regressed a bit since a terrific freshman season, and dealt with injuries.

But New York, which needs help on the offensive line, saw an opportunity for a disrupter on defense knowing there are plenty of blockers still available.

___

Ahmad Gardner is bringing the Sauce to the Big Apple.

The Cincinnati cornerback, a major reason the Bearcats broke through into the College Football Playoff last season, has been selected fourth overall by the New York Jets. He wore a brash bejeweled necklace proclaiming his nickname, and even an accessorized chain with a bejeweled sauce bottle.

"I'm the best cornerback in this draft," Gardner noted this week. He went second behind LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., but the Jets certainly liked him, knowing Gardner did not allow a TD reception in his three-year college career.

___

Derek Stingley Jr., yet another outstanding defensive back from LSU, has been selected third overall by the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, who excels in man coverage, was an All-American as a freshman, but injuries, including to his foot in 2021, led to lesser numbers last season.

Still, the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game, has been a coveted cornerback throughout this draft process.

And the Texans need help everywhere.

___

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, a sack-master whose consistency and relentlessness helped the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff, is the second overall pick in the NFL draft, by Detroit.

Yes, Hutchinson is staying home as a pro.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher, whose father Chris was a star player at Michigan in the 1990s, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season.

He said this week in Las Vegas that he "couldn't wait until the process is over and I get back to ball." He'll do so for one of the league's worst teams in recent seasons.

___

Edge rusher Travon Walker of national champion Georgia, a dynamic playmaker combining speed and athleticism, is the first overall pick in the NFL draft by Jacksonville.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Walker, who has some raw elements to his game but an extremely high ceiling for his skills, joins former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the second straight top overall selection by the Jaguars.

Walker, one of several Bulldogs likely to be chosen in the opening round, was a one-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) doesn't jump out because he was part of a deep rotation at Georgia. His talent level certainly impressed the Jaguars, the NFL's worst team the past two years.

Commissioner Roger Goodell began the proceedings by estimating more than 100,000 fans were on hand at the theater built specifically for the draft. Walker was not in Las Vegas.

___

Jamie catches up with Eagles fans at NFL Draft on April 28, 2022.

Eagles have plenty of options

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the NFL draft with two first-round picks, 10 picks overall and plenty of options.

Perhaps the most certain prediction is they'll make another swap.

General manager Howie Roseman, one of the most active wheelers and dealers, already shook up the first round by sending Nos. 16 and 19 to New Orleans for No. 18, a third-rounder, a seventh-rounder, a 2023 first and a 2024 second.

That trade gave the Eagles more assets next year and more flexibility.

"I think we were kind of looking at this year, next year, and the amount of picks that we had in this year's draft, and trying to kind of balance it a little bit for a variety of factors," Roseman said. "When you look at having first-round picks and the fifth-year option, having that many guys on the fifth-year option. ... We were kind of getting a head start on looking at next year's draft, too, and seeing that it's strong as well as this year's draft. So, we thought it made sense."

The Eagles finished 9-8 last season and earned a wild-card berth under first-year coach Nick Sirianni and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts showed enough potential to get another opportunity to prove he can be the long-term answer at the position.

The Eagles have selected wide receivers in the first round two years in a row. Jalen Reagor, selected 21st overall in 2020, hasn't lived up to expectations. DeVonta Smith, the 10th overall pick last year, had a promising rookie season.

It won't stop them from taking a wideout in the first round again to give Hurts another weapon. Ohio State's Chris Olave is a possibility at either 15 or 18. Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie are among the prospects who also could end up in Philadelphia.

Of course, Roseman and Sirianni aren't giving away any secrets.

"I don't think it's fair for me to say, 'Oh, well, offense is more important than defense or defense is more important than offense,'" Sirianni said. "We're just looking, obviously, to get our team better. How do you do that? You get that with good players."

The Eagles haven't shied away from drafting players coming off injuries that made them drop out of the first round. They took cornerback Sidney Jones in the second round in 2017 and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson last year. Jones lasted just three seasons, starting eight games. Dickerson stepped in at left guard as a rookie and started 13 games.

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo and Alabama wideout Jameson Williams are in a similar spot and will returning from injuries.

"The value has to be right," Roseman said. "The value of the player and how we kind of feel the player fits for us. What kind of player we think that player was pre-injury, how we base on our performance, on our medical staff who we have a lot of trust in, and how they project that player to come back."

Sirianni has preached about his five core principles since replacing Doug Pederson last year. The Eagles will target players in the draft who have those qualities and characteristics.

"Do they have high football IQ? Do they have good character? Are they tough? Those are things that you really can see and find out," Sirianni said. "And then in addition, do they love football and are they competitive? I think I've said this before, in my experience, guys that have those five traits, they maximize their potential. So, that's what we want. We want to be able to get guys in here that can maximize potential both offensively, defensively and special teams wise."

The Eagles lost cornerback Steven Nelson and safety Rodney McLeod in free agency, so they have to replace two starters. Another top receiver to complement Smith is a priority. Under Roseman, Philadelphia has placed high value on defensive linemen. The Eagles signed edge rusher Haason Reddick and linebacker Kyzir White to bolster the defense but could lean heavily on the defensive side, especially with most of the first five picks they have among the top 101.