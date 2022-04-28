ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 states, DC and environmental groups sue USPS over gas-powered trucks

By Paul LeBlanc
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attorneys general from 16 states and the District of Columbia and a coalition of environmental groups are suing the US Postal Service in an effort to stop the purchase of thousands of gasoline-powered...

www.cnn.com

Salon

"Ugly betrayal": Activists say Biden resuming oil, gas leases on public lands broke campaign promise

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Activists condemned Friday's announcement by the Biden administration that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales on public lands as yet another betrayal of President Joe Biden's promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the climate emergency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

New light bulb rules to save money, energy, emissions

It’s Thursday, April 28, and inefficient light bulbs are on their way out. Incandescent light bulbs had a good run. But roughly 140 years after they were patented by Thomas Edison, the inefficient, pear-shaped bulbs are being phased out. The Biden administration on Tuesday announced new standards for energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Must Read Alaska

Biden-Haaland make it official: Locking up oil in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

The Biden administration is taking millions of acres off the table for development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The decision to lock up NPRA was made by the principal deputy assistant secretary, Laura Daniel-Davis, in the Interior’s Land and Minerals Management section. Daniel-Davis was chief of staff to Interior Secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar in the Obama administration, and during the Trump administration she went to work for the National Wildlife Federation, returning to federal service once Democrats were back in control of the Department of Interior.
International Business Times

Lacking Filters, U.S. Cars Set To Emit A Septillion More Particles - Research

A regulatory gap allows automakers like Ford and BMW to make U.S. cars that emit more ultrafine particles that harm human health than equivalent models sold in Europe and other markets, according to new research. British testing specialist Emissions Analytics took four pairs of cars - from Ford, BMW, Toyota...
CARS
