16 states, DC and environmental groups sue USPS over gas-powered trucks

The Biden administration is taking millions of acres off the table for development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The decision to lock up NPRA was made by the principal deputy assistant secretary, Laura Daniel-Davis, in the Interior’s Land and Minerals Management section. Daniel-Davis was chief of staff to Interior Secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar in the Obama administration, and during the Trump administration she went to work for the National Wildlife Federation, returning to federal service once Democrats were back in control of the Department of Interior.

5 DAYS AGO