San Jose Church Links Baby Brandon's Family and Kidnapping Suspect
By Alyssa Goard
NBC Bay Area
2 days ago
A South Bay church connects one of the suspects charged with kidnapping 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar and the infant's family. Members of the unnamed Apostolic Church in San Jose were stunned to learn Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez is accused of being involved in the crime. A man believed to be her husband, who...
Carlina White was snatched from a Harlem hospital as an infant in 1987 and raised as “Nejdra Nance” by her kidnapper Annugetta Pettway, who claimed to be her mother. On Aug. 4, 1987, Joy White and Carl Tyson rushed their newborn daughter, Carlina White, to the hospital due to a fever. Little did these new parents know, however, that this night would be the last time they would see their child for the next 23 years.
A Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters, police said, but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to get her picture with a mall Easter bunny. The store owner fled the state and was arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday. Marqel Cockrell, 20, was chasing the shoplifters...
One of the suspects in the Sacramento mass shooting was released early from prison roughly a month before the tragedy despite being rejected for an even earlier release after prosecutors argued he "clearly has little regard for human life," documents show. Smiley Martin was arrested Tuesday in connection to the...
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
Police in New York City have arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a Queens mother, the NYPD announced early Thursday morning. David Bonola, 44, is the suspect who allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal, 51, nearly...
A victim of serial killer Kieth Hunter Jesperson has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was found near a California highway.On Monday, Clara County authorities said the body of Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, was the woman found in 1993 on California State Route 152.She was known only as “Blue Pacheco” because of the colour of her clothing, authorities said, but was only recently identified with the help of DNA technology.Jesperson, who was known as the “Happy Face Killer” because of his smiley drawings to local newspapers, confessed to killing a woman on the same highway along with...
Comments / 0