DCTA approves $1.5 million GoZone booster aimed at dropping wait times

Buy Now A GoZone minivan is shown at Med Park. Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton County Transportation Authority will allocate an additional $1.47 million to its GoZone contract in hopes of bringing down wait times, which climbed in March to an average of 28 minutes.

At Thursday’s DCTA Board of Directors meeting, representatives from GoZone contractor Via Transportation presented two options for additional “investment” in the service, as a way to address deteriorating service quality. The two main metrics used to show that were the percentage of rides deemed unavailable and average wait times.

March data presented at the meeting shows seat unavailability — meaning a ride attempt that would take over 30 minutes to arrive, showing the user no ride is available — rocketed up to 17% of total rides booked on the GoZone app. That percentage came in at 10% and 11% in the previous two months, which was already making it a particular point of concern for board members.

Average wait times have seen similar increases from month to month. In March, the average proposed ETA for a ride reached a new high of 24.5 minutes, with the actual average wait time coming in at 28.2 minutes. Board members have made it clear those numbers need to come down.

“The increase in wait time is not ok,” Highland Village representative Dianne Costa said. “It’s just not ok. If we’re going to continue … to encourage [the service], how do we do that but go, ‘Oh, you may not get a ride,’ or maybe the wait time’s going to be 26 minutes.”

Via has pinned the problem on increasing demand, as GoZone’s vehicle hours are set to be cut back to prevent DCTA from going over the “not to exceed” amount in the first year of the contract. The contractor suggested that will worsen the wait time issue even more in future months.

To address the problem, Via has proposed DCTA provide more funding to the service, which it called an additional “investment.” A “medium” and “high” investment options were presented to the board last month. According to that presentation, an investment of just over $1 million would get ETA times down to 15 minutes and seat unavailability down to 2.5%

However, Thursday’s presentation adjusted those numbers, with the max investment option now coming in at $1.47 million. Via projects that investment would still drop the ETA average to 15 minutes, but would only drop seat unavailability to 5%.

Buy Now A presentation slide from DCTA's April board meeting shows Via Transportation's two proposals for additional funding for the GoZone service.

“We updated that analysis with an additional month of data,” Via presenter Ari Luks said. “Without any additional investment in the service, we believe that wait times will continue to deteriorate. … We would expect the seat unavailable percentage to continue to climb as the number of hours are constrained and demand remains strong.”

The highest option would increase vehicle service hours by over 35,000, meaning more vans would be out on the street to take rides from the app. Paul Cristina, DCTA’s interim CEO, framed the investment as an “interim improvement” for the contract’s first year. DCTA staff recommended its approval, but if the board voted not to go through with the investment, the service hours would get throttled back “to keep the thing going,” Cristina said.

Several board members were willing to go through with the investment, including Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore, who said the past month’s sales tax collections could cover the highest option.

“I want to see what this service can do unconstrained,” Gilmore said. “I don’t think this is a medium versus high argument. I think we go high … this is a massive game changer for residents. … What’s the worst case? We have to bring it down a notch for next year.”

Denton representative Alison Maguire had reservations about the high investment option. She said she was open to the smaller option — a $916,264 investment — as a “stopgap measure to make sure that we’re not having these unacceptably high levels” of unavailable rides and wait times.

“I really want us to remain focused on the goal of increasing fixed route ridership, because of the high potential for efficiency there,” Maguire said.

Maguire took up a compromise brought up by Gilmore, who suggested the low investment level be applied to the Denton zone and the high investment level be applied to the Lewisville zone, which doesn’t have any fixed route bus service. That compromise faded after further discussion, including from Gilmore, who addressed bus route efficiency.

“There’s a narrative out there in the marketplace that this board has been tinkering and trying to destroy fixed route buses, and that’s not at all the case,” Gilmore said. “We have a suite of professionals back here that have been designing and trying to find a way to hit those industry metrics. With the budget that we have and the resources that we have, fixed route has never met those numbers, except Route 7 borderline.”

Ultimately, a motion passed to provide the $1.47 million investment, with Maguire the only board member to vote against its approval.