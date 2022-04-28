Neighbors worried about drivers cutting through residential areas to avoid Fern Hollow Bridge detour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Life is not getting any easier for all those affected by the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse. It's been three months, and people living in the area say things are only getting worse.

Residents like Karen Howard say adjusting to their new reality for at least the next year is going to be difficult.

"It's been quite intense. People don't know what way to go," said Howard, who lives in Regent Square.

The bridge near the start of Forbes Avenue had an estimated 14,500 vehicles cross it daily, including several buses. Residents are worried about the impact the loss of the bridge and the stretch of Forbes Avenue will have on their safety.

"You have to go down Penn Avenue, down South Braddock. And you often get stopped there. So you learn how to go down the alleys and side streets until you get to a street you can turn up and then the off street is blocked because people are doing the same thing," said Howard.

Three months later, the loss of that road access has caused major traffic backups and more accidents. On Tuesday a multi-vehicle accident at Penn and Dallas landed a car in someone's front yard.

Neighbors said drivers don't want to wait in the traffic on the main arteries like Forbes and Dallas so in turn, they cut through the residential side streets and alleys, sometimes blowing through stop signs, which concerns residents. Howard said there are kids nearby.

Residents say they understand there will be no shortages of traffic and delays, they're just asking the city to work with them on finding better and safer solutions to navigate the area.

KDKA caught up with Councilman Corey O'Connor, who represents the area where the bridge collapsed, to help residents get answers.

"What we'll have to do is look at timing lights. If it gets really backed up, you have officers on duty for certain hours during rush hour directing traffic. We've done that in the past. I don't know that's the answer right now but I think it's just getting enough information to our department of mobility as soon as possible so we can make the right decisions," O'Connor said.

A virtual town hall meeting will be held on May 5 for residents to address the issues they're having. Participants include the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, public safety and Mayor Ed Gainey's office.