Denver, CO

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sndEW_0fNYR72M00

(credit: CBS)

It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.”

The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon.

“It’s only a one-bedroom, we took the other bedroom out, but the spacious bedroom with bathroom. It’s a nice little house,” Gregg, who is a real estate agent for ReMax, told CBS4.

The price is $319,900. Her husband Zeke called it a good deal, “Oh I think it’s a bargain. Any time you can get a house under $400,000, it’s huge.”

Another listed in Derby on Poplar Street has three bedrooms — it’s $375,000. The price on another one on the same street is $391,000 — 4 bedrooms, but under 2,000 square feet and comes with a friendly neighbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peY5a_0fNYR72M00

(credit: CBS)

“Around $400,000 — can I ask what you paid?” asked CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

The answer, “$129,000.”

“How long ago?”

The answer, “10 years.”

And the prices may go up with an RTD commuter rail stop now in the general area. Other affordable suburbs listed are Aurora, Northglenn and Thornton.

Sallinger asked that neighbor Debbie Davis, “How do you pronounce the name of this area?” To which she answered, “Commerce City.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rPom_0fNYR72M00

(credit: CBS)

She’s right. It turns out Derby was incorporated into Commerce City back in the 1960s.

