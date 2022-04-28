Carey, Holloway become latest Georgetown players to transfer

College basketball's transfer portal continues to heat up in the final weeks before the May 1 deadline to be immediately eligible for fall and winter sports. Of course, there is the possibility of appeals and waivers if student athletes go past the deadline, and I’m sure some will as they have until June 1 to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft. The next phase in the portal probably should be to align it with the draft deadline — but that’s not happening this spring.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO