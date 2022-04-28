ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DC

Carey, Holloway become latest Georgetown players to transfer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Don Carey and Collin Holloway became the fifth and sixth Georgetown basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring. The school announced the moves Friday. Kobe Clark Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard...

