BOSTON (CBS) – A leaked draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to strike down Roe. v. Wade. Politico has released what is reportedly a draft opinion from a majority of Supreme Court justices from February. The draft states that they believe Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in America, should be overturned on the grounds that it was “egregiously wrong from the start.” The ruling would send the issue of abortion back to the states to decide. The draft appears to have been written in February and opinions can change and get rewritten many times before they are final. When...

