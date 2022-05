Following a warrant being issued for American Idol winner Laine Hardy, he has been arrested by the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD), according to The Post. “Laine Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement to The Post.

