Seahawks coach Pete Carroll starts sharing 2022 NFL draft clues

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has finally indulged his annual tradition of posting clues about the team’s upcoming draft picks, albeit a little late this year.

Coach just posted this clue on his personal Twitter account:

“Next year” could mean any number of things, but our best guess is it could mean they’ll wait to target a quarterback in next year’s draft. That would align with our analysis after they re-signed backup QB Geno Smith to a one-year deal, making him the odds-on favorite to start in Week 1. With Drew Lock also under contract, there just isn’t a whole lot of room left in the quarterback room this year. All that said, everything we’ve been hearing leads us to believe the team’s top target is Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, even if he’s not the first prospect they take.

Then again, the simplest explanation is that Carroll could just be saying that he’ll take up his usual draft clues again next year. After all, his team is now coming off its first losing season since 2011 and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the front office is in serious-business mode.

We’ll find out soon. The draft is scheduled to begin in about 20 minutes and Seattle is picking ninth.

Update:

So much for that last idea. Carroll has already posted two more clues.