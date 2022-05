ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School baseball team defeated Monte Vista 14-1 Monday at the Ortega Middle School field. “We could have hit the ball a little better today,” said Alamosa coach Tony Kechter. “We just didn’t have good approaches at the plate. But we have some things that we can work on. We have four days until we have Bayfield which is huge for us.”

