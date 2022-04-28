ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas appears on 247Sports' post-spring top 25 college football rankings

By Kevin Borba
 2 days ago
It seems to be happening again right before our eyes, as after a loud spring football session people are starting to buy into the Longhorns ahead of the 2022 season.

Texas fans know good and well that believing in this team too much has come back to bite them in the past, but the aura around year two of the Steve Sarkisian era is starting to seem like maybe this one will actually be different.

Whether or not that will prove to be true is to be determined, but in 247Sports’ post-spring top 25 college football rankings, the Longhorns climbed four spots from No. 19 to No. 15 after the solid spring and offseason they put together. Here is the reason behind Texas’ climb:

Drinking the Kool-Aid yet? We are — in small doses. After acquiring several instant-impact transfers, second-year Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has some media members believing Texas will have a chance to compete for a Big 12 championship coming off a 5-7 disaster. Is it possible? Sure, as long as Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card play well at quarterback and the rest of the star-studded cast perform. Insiders however aren’t overly optimistic about the Longhorns’ defense and whether this group can develop the pass rushers necessary to combat Big 12 offenses. Texas hosts Alabama early, so we’ll know if this preseason ranking holds water.

The ranking seems a tad high, but Texas will have ample opportunities in 2022 to prove whether or not they deserve it.

