Where Texas CB Josh Thompson is projected to be selected in latest NFL mock draft

Unfortunately for Texas, it is likely a down year when it comes to the number of players that will hear their names selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

There are three players that have a realistic chance to be drafted in cornerback Josh Thompson, EDGE Jacoby Jones, and kicker Cameron Dicker. While they probably will not go in the early rounds, the trio has an opportunity to be selected on Day 3.

In Bleacher Report’s final mock draft, Thompson is the only Longhorn mentioned throughout the seven rounds. He was projected to be a seventh round selection by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 250 overall pick.

If the draft does shake out how Bleacher Report predicts, it would mark the first time since 2016 (Hassan Ridgeway) that Texas only had one player selected in the draft.

In 2021 Thompson recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception and two passes broken up prior to fracturing his fibula.

