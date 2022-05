PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. - The State of California is going after an oil company as it investigates the cause of what officials call a plastic pollution crisis. With Playa del Rey as the sunny beach backdrop, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office will subpoena ExxonMobil. Bonta said for decades, the petroleum industry deliberately deceived the public about the dangers of plastic and falsely claimed that the materials can mostly be recycled.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO