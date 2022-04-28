ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect charged in murder of man walking dog

 2 days ago

A male suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man walking a dog near Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street on March 12 has been arrested in Texas and charged with murder, police said. Los Angeles Police Department investigators said the suspect, Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, of San Marcos, Texas,...

