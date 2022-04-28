Time Change for CIFR May 9th Board of Commissioners Meeting

It is unconscionable that a member of the Portage County Board of Elections publicly lies about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. She [Amanda Suffecool] must resign and apologize to the people of the board of elections and the hard-working people who ensure fair elections. It is treasonous and un-American to undermine our democracy in this manner. Rick Hawksley, Kent This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Letter: Elections board member should resign over statements about 2020 election

