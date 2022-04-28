ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Change for CIFR May 9th Board of Commissioners Meeting

By Amy Martin
camanofire.com
 2 days ago

The Board of Commissioners Meeting on May...

camanofire.com

Comments / 0

Awesome 92.3

Madison Harter Sworn In As New WMMC Board Member

Recently, Madison Harter, Bank Manager of Equity Bank, was elected onto the Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) Board of Trustees. Mrs. Harter was sworn in on Tuesday, April 12, by County Clerk Diane Thompson. “I want to thank everyone for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” said Madison Harter, WMMC Board...
POLITICS
Record-Courier

Letter: Elections board member should resign over statements about 2020 election

It is unconscionable that a member of the Portage County Board of Elections publicly lies about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. She [Amanda Suffecool] must resign and apologize to the people of the board of elections and the hard-working people who ensure fair elections. It is treasonous and un-American to undermine our democracy in this manner. Rick Hawksley, Kent This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Letter: Elections board member should resign over statements about 2020 election
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

