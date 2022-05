After months of breaking down film, assessing team needs, compiling testing scores and more, it’s time for one final stab at projecting the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

It’s still anybody’s guess how the top of this year’s draft plays out, but here’s my best guess:

*denotes projected trade

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN via SEA)* | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CLE via HOU)* | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

15. Seattle Seahawks (from MIA via PHI)* | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)