Now that the worst season in Montreal Canadiens history is completed, fans can stop counting man-games lost due to injury and let the supercomputer trying to keep up with that number cool down. But mostly, fans can now look forward to the first offseason under new general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president Jeff Gorton. They were busy at their first trade deadline, and all signs point to them being very active leading up to the NHL Entry Draft to be hosted in Montreal this summer.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO