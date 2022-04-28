ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

No 'timetable' for NFL's Deshaun Watson investigation

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4dnk_0fNXkNgX00

With the NFL draft kicking off tonight, the Cleveland Browns will most likely be sitting it out the first round. It will be interesting how the team looks to build around their new quarterback and wide receiver while trying to fill some holes on the defensive line.

The addition of Deshaun Watson will dominate the team’s storylines throughout his time in Cleveland. Not only did the trade for Watson cost the Browns a lot of draft picks but an NFL investigation is expected to lead to a suspension as well.

Earlier this month we learned that the two sides in the civil cases agreed not to have trials during the NFL season which could lead the NFL to delay the conclusion of their investigation until after they are completed.

On ESPN, less than an hour before the kickoff of this year’s draft, commissioner Roger Goodell stated that there is no timetable for the completion of that investigation:

Getting out in front of the questions about Watson should help the NFL focus on the actual draft and seem to point to any possible discipline coming next offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Espn#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Picked The Wrong Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted their quarterback of the future (or present) last night by taking Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes that the Steelers picked the wrong quarterback to leave them. On Friday’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky asserted that while the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are open for business leading up to the first round of the NFL Draft. Kansas City is reportedly motivated to trade up and they have the picks to make it happen. The Chiefs have 12 picks in the draft, eight of which are in the first four rounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Why The Ravens Reportedly Traded Marquise Brown

One of the biggest surprises in last night’s draft was the Baltimore Ravens’ decision to trade away their No. 1 wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. But, according to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, this trade has been brewing for quite some time now. DeCosta told reporters...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

A domed stadium for Browns? A kicker in NFL Draft 2022? Risking the future? Hey, Terry

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the NFL Draft this weekend, Browns fans have lots of questions about their team. Hey, Terry: I believe at some point in the next few years, the Haslams will begin talking about the need for a new domed stadium – especially if Deshaun Watson helps get the Browns to the Super Bowl. If so, would you prefer it to be built near downtown or in a suburb? – Tim O’Hara.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Praised 1 NFL Team’s Draft Last Night

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books as teams prepare for rounds two and three tonight. There was plenty of action – and plenty of trading – going on during the first round. One team that made a move late in the first round may have sealed the best Day 1 haul: the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy