No 'timetable' for NFL's Deshaun Watson investigation

With the NFL draft kicking off tonight, the Cleveland Browns will most likely be sitting it out the first round. It will be interesting how the team looks to build around their new quarterback and wide receiver while trying to fill some holes on the defensive line.

The addition of Deshaun Watson will dominate the team’s storylines throughout his time in Cleveland. Not only did the trade for Watson cost the Browns a lot of draft picks but an NFL investigation is expected to lead to a suspension as well.

Earlier this month we learned that the two sides in the civil cases agreed not to have trials during the NFL season which could lead the NFL to delay the conclusion of their investigation until after they are completed.

On ESPN, less than an hour before the kickoff of this year’s draft, commissioner Roger Goodell stated that there is no timetable for the completion of that investigation:

Getting out in front of the questions about Watson should help the NFL focus on the actual draft and seem to point to any possible discipline coming next offseason.