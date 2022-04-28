Thirty Years After L.A. Riots, Many Residents Say New Riots Possible: Poll

Click here to read the full article. Joanna Barnes, a longtime film and television actress who appeared in both versions of the classic comedy The Parent Trap, died Friday at her home in The Sea Ranch, California. She was 89 and succumbed to what was described as a lengthy illness by friend Sally Jackson. In 1961 she played the role of gold digger Vicky Robinson in the original movie The Parent Trap. In the 1998 remake, she had the role of Vicki Blake, the gold digger’s mother. Her many film credits include Home Before Dark, Spartacus, and The War Wagon. Her extensive television...

