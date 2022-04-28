ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Elizabeth Warren Wants 'Rules of the Road' for Big Tech

By Patricia McKnight
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senator Elizabeth Warren claims that if only Elon Musk has the power to make important changes to Twitter, his decisions will affect millions of...

Reason.com

Elizabeth Warren Wants Joe Biden To Deliver a Massive, Illegal Handout to the Well-Off

Sen. Elizabeth Warren likes to describe herself as someone who sides with working people. For example, in a recent New York Times op-ed, the Massachusetts Democrat warns, correctly, that her party is headed for disaster in this year's midterm elections. She then urges President Joe Biden "to use every tool of the presidency to deliver for"—you guessed it—"working people." This is the sort of thing that is designed to appeal to Biden's abiding sense that he's just a regular guy whose mission in life is to make life easier for other regular people. He's just an average Joe trying to help all the other average joes.
The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with 'anti-union' companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world's largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls "illegal anti-union activity" targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a "massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations," pointing to allegations of union busting...
Fox News

Elizabeth Warren calls for new 'rules' to govern 'unregulated' social media amid Musk's Twitter takeover

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for new "rules" to govern "unregulated" social media amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk's takeover of largely liberal Twitter. During an appearance Wednesday on MSNBC's "The Beat With Ari Melber," Warren declared that "rules of the road" were needed for Big Tech, and that decisions about large communications platforms needed to be made "as a democracy," rather than someone like Musk, who she claimed "plays by his own set of rules."
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Indy100

Radio host 'fired for comparing Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform'

A radio show host has claimed that she was fired from her job in a Washington D.C. station because she compared Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform.Amber Athey, a conservative host who has worked at the news station WMAL, said she was sacked after poking fun at the outfit, which saw Kamala wear a brown jacket to president Joe Biden's State of the Union speech."Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently," she wrote in a tweet on March 1, referencing a former UPS tagline.Athey also writes for The Spectator,...
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud "Never-Trumper" who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump's hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance's contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a "Trojan Horse" writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire's offer. "Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion," reads the official press release. "Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."
