Muleshoe, TX

Man Impregnates 14-Year-Old Girl From Kansas Who’s Wanted for Attempted Murder

By Luke Matsik
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 24-year-old man has admitted to taking a 14-year-old girl from Kansas to Muleshoe for sex. KAMC News reports that back in January, Muleshoe Police were contacted by police in Dodge City, Kansas to assist in...

SCDNReports

Inmate Makes Bizarre Break-In Report From County Jail

An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
