Family Remembers 2 Men Who Drowned On Keystone Lake

Family members are honoring two men who died after their boat capsized on Keystone Lake this week. The two were fishing buddies and their families said they had wonderful, full lives.

Clayton Smith and Jerry Smith weren’t related, but they were great friends with big hearts. They passed away on Monday, April 25, after their boat stopped working and overturned on Keystone Lake.

Clayton Smith’s family said he was a hard working man who didn’t slow down— even at age 88. “He had to be doing something.”

Clayton’s son, who goes by Sonny, said his dad grew up in Bristow and moved back to Oklahoma to work at Kerr Glass where he stayed for many decades. “He didn't know nothing but hard work," Sonny said.

Sonny said Clayton went through a lot in his life, he lost a finger, he broke his hip– he had lots of heart problems— but it never slowed him down.

Fishing was his passion and he always shared what he caught. "He would go fry up 15, 20-quart bags of fish for church," said Sonny.

Clayton has many grandkids and even great-great grandkids and always put family first. “Not very often you get five generations of Smith men," said grandson Trey.

Clayton was fishing on Keystone Lake with his friend Jerry Smith this week when they passed away.

Jerry’s niece Marla Chesser said Jerry was a proud Vietnam veteran and ordained minister. She described him as the life of the party. He grew up in a small town in Oklahoma called Lamar.

“He could do anything fix anything," said niece Marla Chesser. "He loved to fish, to hunt, the outdoors.” “We’re thankful he was with the Lord," said Chesser.

Both families said the men died doing what they loved. "I keep waking up, thinking it's a dream," said Sonny.

Jerry's funeral is set for Monday, and Clayton's is being held tomorrow.