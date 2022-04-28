ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion Advocates File Legal Challenges To Block Oklahoma Abortion Bans

By News 9
 2 days ago
A coalition of Oklahoma abortion providers and a reproductive justice organization filed two separate challenges in state court to block two different abortion bans passed during the state legislative session.

SB1503, modeled after the six-week Texas Style abortion ban, was passed Thursday with no debate or questions and would become effective immediately upon Gov. Kevin Stitt's signature.

SB612 would make make providing abortion services a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

The challenge to SB1503 was filed directly in Oklahoma Supreme Court. The challenge to SB612 was filed in trial court, adding it to an existing case challenging other abortion restrictions passed last year.

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court has repeatedly found that the state legislature’s extreme attempts to restrict abortion are unconstitutional, and these bans are some of the most extreme yet,” said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We are asking the state courts to uphold the State Constitution and apply Oklahoma precedent to block these insidious abortion bans before they take effect. Oklahoma is a critical state for abortion access right now, with many Texans fleeing to Oklahoma for abortion care. These bans would further decimate abortion access across the South.”

Politics
