Prep boys tennis: Memorial sweeps North in intracity dual

The Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team defeated crosstown rival Eau Claire North 7-0 on Thursday.

The Old Abes, who are fielding a young team this spring, took all seven matches without dropping a set. Memorial won the Big Rivers title and a sectional championship last season.

The closest match of the day came at No. 1 doubles. Memorial’s Gavin Sorensen and Jackson Sailing edged North’s Blake Bembnister and Isaac Lashley 6-3, 6-4.

Prior to the season, Memorial coach Jim Litscher indicated the squad has depth and athleticism, and is looking for improvement. The Abes have a single senior this season, Ben Zumwalt, and a handful of younger talent. Among them is sophomore Evan Birkholz, who picked up conference and sectional titles last year as a freshman.

Memorial won three matches without dropping a game on Thursday, all in singles.

Memorial 7, North 0

Singles

No. 1: Bennett Kohlhepp (M) def. Gavin Gamroth 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Evan Birkholz (M) def. Landon Traynor 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Seth Roosevelt (M) def. Colman Selvig 6-0, 6-0. No. 4: Graham Tomkovich (M) def. Grant Patenaude 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1: Gavin Sorensen/Jackson Sailing (M) def. Blake Bembnister/Isaac Lashley 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Jack Willem/Ben Zumwalt (M) def. Bennett Haslow/Jason Ruppelt 6-0, 6-1. No. 3: Grant Johnson/Ben Roberts (M) def. Dominic Yang/Sam Becker 6-0, 6-2.