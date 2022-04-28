ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Creative and cost-effective ways to design your own container garden

By Brianne Johnson, Tyson Romero
ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) Spring is in bloom and the opportunities to plant in your garden are endless. To see them develop by summer, the time to plant is right now. If you’re looking for the right place to go in...

www.abc4.com

Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
mansionglobal.com

Whether in a Garden or on a Windowsill, These High-Tech Gardening Accessories Will Help Your Plants Thrive

They offer support and streamlining around watering and maintenance. “Covid Isolation Sows a Gardening Boom,” proclaimed The Wall Street Journal in January, declaring 2022 “the dawn of the Gardening Age.” With many of us stuck at home, the “pandemic garden” became a thing, whether our canvas was an expansive lawn or a teeny urban windowsill.
HOME & GARDEN
Simplemost

How To Clean Plant Leaves So Your Houseplants Stay Healthy And Happy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You love your plant babies. You water them with care, add fertilizer, make sure...
GARDENING
Boston Globe

How to grow edible perennials, the plants that keep on giving

My backyard is a graveyard, littered with the sad reminders of failed edible perennials. There’s a forlorn square along the western fence that was an attempt at a strawberry bed. A few feet away lies a bit of dead space where I failed to cultivate a rhubarb patch. Out front by our stone walkway languishes a bit of sunny side yard I thought would be the perfect spot for a raspberry bramble. I was wrong.
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

Best indoor garden designs for plant lovers everywhere

Gardening is an extremely therapeutic activity, and though I may not engage in it all the time, the few times that I have, I found it really delightful and soothing. Growing, tending to, and being surrounded by plants is intensely satisfying, all your worries slowly fade away, and you are simply enthralled by nature. Indoor gardening is a modern solution that works perfectly in our modern homes. From LG’s latest indoor gardening appliance that is 3 feet tall to an air purifier that doubles up as a plant caretaker – we have a myriad range of options when it comes to growing plants within the comfort of your home! These unique, innovative, and thoughtful designs promise to take care of all your indoor gardening needs. And I don’t know about you, but I’m really considering trying one of them out, I wouldn’t mind adding indoor gardening to my daily routine!
GARDENING
MindBodyGreen

Square Foot Gardening Intro: How To Build & Maintain Your Productive Plots

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Do you want to grow your own food but are unsure if you have enough space or time? You're in luck because there is one vegetable gardening method that doesn't require tilling or intensive labor. Once you build or buy a few gardening beds, you'll be all set to start planting your own fresh herbs and vegetables. Here's your beginner's guide to starting and maintaining a square foot garden.
GARDENING
Thrillist

Grow Your Indoor Garden with This Easy Guide to Propagating Plants

With houseplant projects on the rise lately (there’s a tutorial available for everything from creating homemade planters to building greenery walls to mixing your own potting soil), it only makes sense to expand your plant collection with this straightforward weekend project. Grow new buds using cuttings from your thriving plants and upcycled glass bottles, then display them in a stylish shelf.
GARDENING

