ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand.

In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that her second former spouse, Ant Anstead , filed to get full custody of their son , Hudson. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride personality lobbed several serious accusations against his ex-wife in the process.

The England native alleged, in part, that Hall is an absentee mother, claiming in court docs obtained by TMZ that the HGTV star had only seen their son “an average of nine days per month” for close to two years. He further accused her of putting Hudson in danger, using an example of a bad sunburn he received while in her care and her admission that she has used a psychedelic drug. (In addition to Hudson, Hall shares two children with El Moussa: Taylor and Brayden, while Anstead is also the father of Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead .

The Flip or Flop alum, for her part, defended herself in a statement to Us , noting that she was “deeply” upset about her ex’s claims.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” she explained to Us . “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Hall also acknowledged her “ share of ups and downs ,” arguing that she is “a good mom” who “love[s] my children” and “will always protect them.”

Hours before the news of Anstead’s filing broke, Hall shared a cryptic message via Instagram.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” she captioned the text post about a “strong woman,” attributing the quote to Jill Blakeway , a doctor who practices Eastern medicine. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

The California native’s relationship with El Moussa , with whom she worked on Flip or Flop even after finalizing their divorce in 2018, has also been filled with ups and downs.

The former couple split in December 2016 following a dispute in May of that year. The reality stars were involved in an alleged altercation and the police were called to their home. At the time, an eyewitness told police that they saw the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star leave his home in a hurry, with a crying Christina close behind.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” Hall and El Moussa said in a statement to Us upon announcing their breakup in December 2016. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. … Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”

While more issues — and arguments — have come up in their post-divorce relationship, it seems that the former spouses have been coparenting amicably, despite their own drama. Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young , who married El Moussa in October 2021, told Us in April 2021 that she and her husband “coparent very well" with Hall , noting, “As long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Us confirmed in April 2022 that the Wellness Remodel author wed Joshua Hall .

Keep scrolling to see where Christina stands with each of her ex-husbands:

Comments / 48

d h
2d ago

used to love her but over the past couple of years she appears to be doing what she wants and very rarely do you see her with her children. it's only a matter of time before Tarek files for full custody too.

Reply
29
Pink lady
2d ago

Christina...marry 3 times...with 3 kids...you need to slow down...Why you got marry the third time...is your business but sometimes you have to look at the big picture...and that's your children....slow it down....

Reply(3)
26
Louis Miller
2d ago

haaackk is a train wreck about to happen. she posted smoking toad venom and thought it was exciting, would anyone want their child around a person who going through drug fantasy. sounds like she gets her kicks from taking other women husbands and use them for a while.

Reply(2)
18
Related
StyleCaster

Christina’s Husband Just Accused Ant of Causing Their Son ‘Unnecessary Trauma’ by Filing For Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Taking it to Instagram. Christina Haack’s husband Josh Hall responded to Ant Anstead’s custody battle. The Flip or Flop star’s husband affirms that Christina is a loving and caring parent.  “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does,” Josh wrote in an Instagram caption with a picture with his family on April 29, 2022. “I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Here’s How Heather Rae Young’s Net Worth Compares to Husband Tarek El Moussa & What She Makes on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Now that she’s married a woman, Selling Sunset fans want to know about Heather Rae Young’s net worth and how it compares to her husband, Tarek El Moussa. Heather—who was born on September 16, 1987, in Anaheim, California—is a cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset and an agent at the Los Angeles-based high-end, real-estate brokerage firm, The Oppenheim Group. Prior to her career as a real estate agent, Heather was a model and actress. In February 2010, she was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month. She’s also starred in eight movies, including 2014’s Love in...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Person
Ant Anstead
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Fan Criticism Over Her Easter Party

Heather Rae El Moussa recently faced online criticism for having live rabbits at her Easter party, and now the reality TV star has responded to the fans who lashed out. In a post on Monday, El Moussa shared a collection of photos and videos from her family's Easter Sunday get-together. Fans noticed that the Selling Sunset star had some real-life bunnies at the party, and they criticized El Moussa's decision to include the animals.
PETS
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ant Anstead Claims He Has Been 'Primary Parent' of Son Hudson, 2, Since Divorce from Christina Hall

Ant Anstead is alleging new information about the amount of time Christina Hall spends with their son Hudson as he files for full custody of the couple's 2-year-old. As per Anstead's court order, filed on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host claims he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall, 38, has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son Hudson.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Tmz#Hudson Hall
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Joshua Hall defends ‘incredible’ Christina Haack after secret wedding

He’s trying to hack down the haters. Joshua Hall defended his twice-divorced wife, Christina Haack, after news broke that they secretly tied the knot. “This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” Hall wrote in a post to Instagram Thursday. “She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy