ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Don Carey, Collin Holloway become latest Georgetown Hoyas players to transfer

By Heather Dinich
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Don Carey and Collin Holloway became the fifth and sixth Georgetown basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring. The school announced the moves Friday. Kobe Clark, Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley already entered...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
SPOKANE, WA
ESPN

Kentucky starter Keion Brooks Jr. becomes third Wildcat to enter transfer portal

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night. A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aminu Mohammed
Larry Brown Sports

Duke makes unusual hire from rival school

Jon Scheyer is already moving differently than his predecessor Coach K did. 247 Sports reported on Friday that Duke has hired Jai Lucas, an assistant coach for rival Kentucky, to fill the last spot on Scheyer’s bench. The report adds that it marks the first time the Blue Devils have hired outside of the “Duke family” since the 1990s.
DURHAM, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Kenny Smith Revealed How Michael Jordan Got Revenge On Reggie Theus For Saying A Rookie Could Not Replace Him In Chicago: “Just Tell Reggie That I’m Going To Get 45 Tonight.”

Michael Jordan was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, as he will the Chicago Bulls to the postseason as soon as he made it to the league. His Airness was relentless even at a young age, playing at an incredible level for a team that had little to no expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Eligibility#Ncaa Tournament#College Basketball#College Sports#Nba#Siena#Lsu#Tigers#The Big East Tournament
PennLive.com

Penn State makes the cut as 4-star 2023 LB from Virginia names his top four schools

Tony Rojas trimmed his list to four schools Friday evening and Penn State made the cut. The Nittany Lions were joined on the list by Georgia, Clemson and Miami. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker from Fairfax High School in Fairfax Virginia is a four-star recruit in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and Rivals.com has him as a four-star recruit and 209th overall in the country for the Class of 2023.
FAIRFAX, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend, including Villanova men vs. No. 2 Georgetown

The NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse tournament is poised to unfold next month without a pair of bluebloods. Johns Hopkins’ 22-7 loss to No. 1 Maryland on Saturday left the Blue Jays (6-8) two games below .500, which is the minimum threshold for consideration to the 18-team field this spring. They would likely need to win all three games in the Big Ten Tournament to cement a berth in the NCAA ...
GEORGETOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WATE

Vols take series vs. Auburn, win 40th game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is back in the win column after topping Auburn 5-3 on Sunday. The Vols tie the record for the fastest SEC team to win 40 games in the modern era. UT matches the 2000 South Carolina team. The Vols started the game with a bang. Drew Gilbert pushed across the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Chris Miller named NBCSW's primary Wizards play-by-play broadcaster

NBC Sports Washington has named Chris Miller the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Washington Wizards. Miller is a multi-time Emmy Award-winning host, reporter and commentator and 15-year network veteran. He joins analyst Drew Gooden courtside for Wizards broadcasts in 2022-23. “Chris is a tremendously experienced professional and a Wizards...
NBA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cooley, Williams Named to 2021-22 All-MD JUCO Teams

The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference recently announced their 2021-22 All-Maryland JUCO Men’s Basketball Teams. From the College of Southern Maryland, freshman guard Rasheed Cooley was named to the Second Team and sophomore guard Armon Williams was named to the Honorable Mention Team. Cooley ranked first in the conference in free throws made (98), fifth […] The post Cooley, Williams Named to 2021-22 All-MD JUCO Teams appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy