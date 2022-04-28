ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Bridge product Isiaih Mosley enters transfer portal

By Alec Alaiwat
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri State’s Isiaih Mosley will enter the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported. Mosley graduated from Rock Bridge in 2019. The senior guard averaged 20 points per game on 50% shooting for the Bears in the 2021-22 season, when he was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team for the...

