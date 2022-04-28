ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Disney On Ice Winners

By Keiristin Wilbert
thelouisianaweekend.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most magical place on Earth — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) -...

www.thelouisianaweekend.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WLBT

Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Laine Hardy, who was scheduled to perform at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Friday, is no longer on the billing. Hardy turned himself in to LSU Police Department in Baton Rouge on Friday. Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce said refunds will be available at the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen
KSLA

2022 Spring Fest now open for business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Spring Fest is underway at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds for opening day!. The fest has something for everyone, with fun rides, games, vendors and delicious food! Free admission and parking will be offered on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “For the spring, we...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
WAFB.com

Lane Hardy performance cancelled

Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge.' He talked about his upcoming concert in Tiger Stadium. Rescue Rehome Repeat of south Louisiana is holding a pet adoption event in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 30.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX40

Ukrainian family brings grandson home to Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A three year-old boy is happy to be reunited with his family in Auburn. In April, Volodymyr Androshchuk, along with his wife, flew to Poland to bring their grandson, Ben Androshchuk, out of Ukraine, where the war broke out in February. Volodymyr’s daughter, Dina Samodarov put her faith in God that […]
AUBURN, CA
WAFB.com

Street racing off of College Drive

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, a seismograph located in the Nicholson building on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake. Trial to determine proposed City of St. George’s fate begins this week. Updated: 2 hours ago. The trial to challenge the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MSNBC

Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes'

Trymaine Lee joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reporting on a Black fishing community in Louisiana on the brink of extinction, experiencing an intersection of social inequality and climate catastrophe. "Louisiana is losing a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes," says Lee. "So it's either sacrifice the state coastline, or sacrifice small fishing villages like this: folks who, because of structural and racial inequality, have always gotten the dirtier end of the stick."April 29, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy