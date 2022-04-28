ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

FDA plans ban on menthol cigarettes, mainly smoked by Black Americans

Cover picture for the articleThe flavor ban could save lives...

Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
WebMD

FDA Proposes Ban on Menthol Tobacco Products

April 28, 2022 – The FDA on Thursday proposed a ban on making and selling menthol cigarettes in the United States, as well as most flavored cigars. Health care groups hailed the proposal as a critical step to keep cigarettes out of the mouths of children and Black Americans, who are particularly likely to smoke menthol tobacco products.
Medical Daily

FDA Authorizes the Marketing of Nicotine Alternatives to Protect Public Health

The safety of smokeless nicotine alternatives versus combustibles has been a heavily debated topic for many years, with good reason. Whilst protecting public health is a priority for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, how to do so is evidently a difficult question to answer. Over many years, the FDA has battled the rise of modern, smokeless nicotine alternatives in order to protect youth, however, recent trends signal a change in approach. This new approach includes Modified Risk Products and allows them to be marketed as alternatives to smoking.
NBC News

FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid

The FDA is now evaluating reports that patients who took the drug Paxlovid to treat Covid-19 may experience a second round of symptoms after recovering from the virus. Infectious disease experts claim viral rebound is not cause for alarm, but there are growing concerns for better guidance about how patients should respond. April 28, 2022.
UPI News

FDA moving quickly on COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

April 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will hold June meetings with its advisory committee on emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children. FDA said in a statement it intends to move quickly to decide whether to approve the vaccines for...
