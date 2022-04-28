FDA plans ban on menthol cigarettes, mainly smoked by Black Americans

The safety of smokeless nicotine alternatives versus combustibles has been a heavily debated topic for many years, with good reason. Whilst protecting public health is a priority for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, how to do so is evidently a difficult question to answer. Over many years, the FDA has battled the rise of modern, smokeless nicotine alternatives in order to protect youth, however, recent trends signal a change in approach. This new approach includes Modified Risk Products and allows them to be marketed as alternatives to smoking.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO