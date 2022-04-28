ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best and worst-case scenarios for Cardinals with 23rd pick

By Alex Sutton
 2 days ago
The first round of the NFL draft begins this evening at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time). Many league executives consider this draft to be one of the bigger mysteries, whereas the past two drafts have been more on the predictable sides.

The Arizona Cardinals, who own the 23rd overall pick in the first round, are dependent on what other teams do since they sit at the later ends of the first round. While there are rumblings that the team will look to trade up for one of their top prospects, let’s assume they stay at No. 23 for right now.

Here are the best and worst case scenarios for pick No. 23.

Chris Olave falls to the Cardinals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The run on wide receivers could start as early as the Falcons at pick No. 8. Their stock has risen exponentially over the course of the last few weeks, which does not bode well for the Cardinals, who are in need of a wideout themselves.

In this best-case scenario, Ohio State’s Chris Olave falls to Arizona without having to trade up. Olave is one of the top four receiving prospects in the draft and it would be a blessing for one of them to fall to No. 23. OSU’s all-time leader in touchdowns scored with 35, the Cards would be getting a consistent and reliable option across from DeAndre Hopkins for the foreseeable future.

While the Cardinals aren’t as high on Olave as they are on Alabama’s Jameson Williams, the latter is likely to be off the board very early in the draft. In this scenario, we’re not factoring a trade-up, therefore Olave would be the best case wideout to fall.

Cardinals trade back with all top options off the board

This is a very real possibility, as this draft is particularly top-heavy and has a ton of question marks towards the second half of the first round.

In this scenario, the Cardinals trade back because their top prospects are all gone by pick No. 23. That includes the likes of Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, Zion Johnson, Jordan Davis and Treylon Burks.

Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis, a name heavily connected to the Cardinals, could be off the board as well after the projected run on edge rushers in the top 10. Karlaftis is a prospect that has been rumored to be climbing up the draft boards this week.

There are a ton of teams in front of the Cardinals that are in need of wide receiver help, those being the Eagles, Saints, Chargers, Patriots and Packers, who pick right before them. If Treylon Burks is drafted by the Saints, there’s a real chance the Packers could opt to select Jahan Dotson at No. 22.

There’s a not-so-crazy scenario where all of the top prospects mocked to the Cardinals are gone by pick No. 23. It’s certainly worst-case scenario, but could certainly happen.

Comments / 0

