Which picks do 49ers have in 2022 NFL draft?

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was supposed to be a slow first day of the 2022 NFL draft for the 49ers since they aren’t slated to have a first-round pick. A possible Deebo Samuel trade has put that uneventful first day in jeopardy.

However, nothing concrete has happened on the trade front, leaving the 49ers to go into the draft with no Day 1 selections.

Here is where they are scheduled to pick going into the draft:

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 3, Pick 105 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 172

Round 6, Pick 187 (via Denver)

Round 6, Pick 220 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 221 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 262 (compensatory)

With nine picks they have plenty of ammunition to move up and down the board as they see fit to address their handful of needs.

The draft kicks off Thursday with Round 1. Friday is Rounds 2 and 3, and Saturday will cover Rounds 4 through 7.

