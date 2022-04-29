ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

NRL threatens to take grand final away from Sydney over stadium demands

By Mike Hytner and Michael McGowan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXonL_0fNX7ev200
Souths fans in Brisbane for last year’s ‘once in a lifetime’ grand final against Penrith Photograph: Dan Peled/Getty Images

The New South Wales premier, Dominic Perrottet, has dismissed suggestions the NRL grand final may move to Queensland, saying any attempt to do so was “not going to end too well” for rugby league boss, Peter V’landys.

Before a meeting between the pair on Friday, V’landys warned this year’s final could be staged in Brisbane for a second straight year should the NSW government not meet its demands over funding for suburban stadiums.

But speaking at a press conference before the meeting, Perrottet shot down V’landys’ claims as “theatre” and said the league showpiece would be “staying in Sydney”.

The NSW government and the league are at odds after Gladys Berejiklian’s administration went back on a promise to upgrade the Olympic stadium at Homebush, now called Accor Stadium, as part of a deal struck in 2018 that would keep the grand final there until 2042.

The NRL now wants those funds to be reallocated to the upgrade of several suburban grounds – and appears willing to use the location of future grand finals as a high-value bargaining chip.

Related: NSW premier dismisses Queensland’s bid for NRL grand final

“We just want our suburban stadiums in NSW, we want that tribalism to occur,” V’landys told the Today show. “We want people to walk to the games. We want those promises honoured by the NSW government. If they don’t we’ll take it elsewhere.”

But later on Friday Perrottet suggested the league boss was not serious about the threat.

“It’s all a little theatre that Peter V’landys is creating,” Perrottet said. “It’s not happening. The grand final is not going to Queensland or anywhere else. He knows that, I know that. Let’s have the dance, but we know where this is going to finish.”

While dismissing V’landys’ threat, Perrottet also suggested the NRL boss would face significant pushback from fans and the league if he did try to relocate the match.

“Peter knows all too well where the majority of NRL clubs are, they’re right here in Sydney,” he said.

“If he wants to turn his back on rugby league clubs based in Sydney and head to Queensland, that’s not going to end too well for him.”

The premier said V’landys had made the threat in an interview held outside Penrith stadium, which the NSW government has committed to spending about $300m rebuilding.

“He talked about [CommBank Stadium] the Parramatta stadium and he says that’s one of the greatest stadiums in the world,” Perrottet said. “Yes it is, and who built it? We did.”

The pair met on Friday afternoon for a face-to-face meeting. While it’s understood the meeting was constructive, no formal agreement has been struck.

Last year’s grand final between Penrith and South Sydney was switched to Queensland due to the Covid-19 lockdown in NSW and was played in front of 39,000 fans at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government on Wednesday would not be drawn on reports it had submitted an official bid to take the game from NSW, but said it was “happy to talk to the NRL about any proposal”.

But on Friday, V’landys said hosting rights for the game were “up for grabs” unless the NSW government swiftly committed to investing in suburban grounds.

“The deal was they would spend $800m on stadiums, but rather than spending it on ANZ stadium or Accor stadium as it’s now known, we want it spent on suburban stadiums.

“The government agrees with it but are so slow to move. We want ink on paper, that agreement in writing. Until we get that, the grand final is up for grabs.

The NRL has every reason to try to stimulate some healthy competition between potential venues. Queensland would be a clear frontrunner should the game be taken away from Sydney but other states could enter a potential bidding war – including Victoria, where the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground presents a mouthwatering option.

NSW, the game’s heartland where the majority of NRL clubs are based, had hosted every grand final since 1908 before Brisbane had its moment in the spotlight last year. Queensland’s capital also hosted the one-off Super League grand final in 1997, but otherwise Sydney has managed to maintain a tight hold on the game for over a century.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kabaddi: Inaugural British league 'developing momentum of its own'

Venue: Bellahouston Sports Centre, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 30 April & Sunday, 1 May Start: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website & app or iPlayer. Chief executive Prem Singh says he has been "humbled" by the impact of the inaugural British Kabaddi League. The eight-team tournament comes to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
BBC

Super League: Leeds Rhinos 12-0 Hull KR - Youthful hosts end Rovers' winning run

Leeds secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they ended Hull KR's six-match winning run at Headingley. Matt Prior's fourth-minute try and Rhyse Martin's goal gave a youthful Rhinos side a 6-0 half-time lead. Rovers wasted numerous chances before Morgan Gannon's try and Martin's penalty stretched the...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrl#Stadiums#Olympic Stadium#Queensland Government#Souths#Penrith Photograph#Rugby League#Nsw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Putin’s nuclear threats: Russia is losing in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine and its consequences weaken Russia’s conventional military, Vladimir Putin’s government has resorted to nuclear threats designed to project strength. Mr Putin wants to intimidate his opponents. But his strategy is failing. Instead of Ukraine’s allies backing down, they are stepping up their support. The US Congress this week approved $11bn of arms to Ukraine, three times the total military aid Washington has so far given.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

257K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy