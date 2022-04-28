ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PHOTOS: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022

By Caroline Bleakley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJQgF_0fNX7YZY00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas officially kicked off the NFL Draft 2022 Thursday on one of the most famous streets in the world.

Las Vegas Boulevard, or the Strip, as it’s often referred to has a new name at least during the draft. A section of it is now Draft Drive.

“We are exceptionally excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas,” said CEO/President Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

A decade ago, sporting events were sparse in Nevada let alone professional sporting events.

“Think about this, we just had the Pro Bowl here in January. We now have the draft here and Super Bowl 58 is coming here in just two years. Three of our biggest events coming to Las Vegas in a five-year period,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, during an event to kick off the first day of the Draft.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnI8v_0fNX7YZY00
    Las Vegas Blvd. renamed Draft Drive. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTG4a_0fNX7YZY00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwSTj_0fNX7YZY00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSRHs_0fNX7YZY00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348TGA_0fNX7YZY00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rl2hH_0fNX7YZY00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIdnI_0fNX7YZY00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeTp0_0fNX7YZY00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Fans began pouring into the NFL Draft Experience when it opened at noon. The attendance for the NFL Draft is expected to be around 600,000 people over the three days and the economic impact could be record-breaking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Thousands take over Las Vegas Strip for day 1 of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands flocked to the Las Vegas Strip Thursday to celebrate the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft. “Oh my god,” Las Vegas local Raul Ruano said. “It’s so amazing!” Fans crowded around the red carpet stage on the Bellagio Lake to get an up close and personal look at their […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ABC4

BYU Cougars’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

(STACKER) – While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to […]
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks select OT Charles Cross with 9th overall pick acquired from Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks used the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday evening to select Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross. Seattle acquired pick No. 9 from the Denver Broncos last month as part of the Russell Wilson trade. The Seahawks agreed to trade Wilson and their fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.
SEATTLE, WA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Matt Larsen Discusses Which NDSU Bison Are Eligible For The 2022 NFL Draft

NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen joined James McCarty to preview the 2022 NFL Draft. He discussed the NFL potantial of Christian Watson and Cordell Volson. Plus he gave some insight on how NDSU Football has changed over the past decade with more NFL scouts visiting campus.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Las Vegas Boulevard#American Football#Klas#The Nfl Draft
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Butler drafted by Las Vegas

The 2022 NFL draft is taking place April 28-30 in Paradise, Nevada. Former Vol defensive lineman Matthew Butler has been drafted. He was selected 175th overall in the fifth round by Las Vegas. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman recorded 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks during the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy