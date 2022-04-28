ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Student loan forgiveness: Don’t expect $50K in relief, says Biden

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqtLh_0fNX7LLL00

(NEXSTAR) – Erasing $50,000 in federal student loan debt by executive order appears to be off the table as President Joe Biden continues to evaluate some sort of debt relief amid mounting pressure from fellow Democrats.

While speaking with reporters Thursday, President Biden was asked about using executive authority to cancel student loan debt. He responded, saying he “is not considering $50,000 debt reduction.”

Forgiving $50,000 in student loan debt is one of the larger student loan forgiveness proposals that has been suggested by lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

It’s not necessarily a surprise that Biden isn’t considering $50,000 per borrower — while on the campaign trail, Biden supported a much smaller plan of up to $10,000 in forgiveness per borrower.

Who qualifies for $17B in student loan forgiveness?

Under the Biden administration, roughly $17 billion in federal student loan debt has been canceled for some 725,000 borrowers. On Thursday, the Department of Education announced another $238 million in student loan relief for roughly 28,000 borrowers defrauded by Marinello Schools of Beauty.

While that may seem like a lot, that $17 billion in total relief actually equates to about 1% of the $1.6 trillion in federal student debt Americans have. Pressure continues to grow for more debt forgiveness as the end of the payment moratorium — set to expire on August 31 — and midterm elections near.

In a private meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus earlier this week, Biden reportedly “gave strong indications” that his administration is preparing to take executive action on forgiving student loans in the coming months. He backed up that statement Thursday, saying he is “considering dealing with some debt reduction.”

“There will be additional debt forgiveness, and I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks,” Biden told reporters .

Republicans take aim at Biden’s authority on student loans

There has been confusion regarding Biden’s power to cancel student loans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he lacks legal authority, instead remarking that it “would be an act of Congress.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, on the other hand, has argued Biden could do it under the same legal provision Trump used to delay payments and interest accrual at the start of the pandemic, The Hill reports .

According to The Hill , Biden requested a memo from the Department of Education on his authority to forgive student debt through an executive order a year ago, but the administration hasn’t announced whether that memo is complete.

Republicans have introduced legislation to not only limit Biden’s authority to extend a payment moratorium but “prohibit the president from canceling outstanding federal student loan obligations due to a national emergency.”

“The majority of Americans do not have college degrees,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said in a press release regarding the legislation, called the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act. “Why should they be forced to pick up the tab for college degrees in the name of pandemic relief? This transfer of wealth is not a move to ‘advance equity,’ but rather a taxpayer handout to appease far-left activists.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mike Braun
Elite Daily

Wait, This New Student Debt Forgiveness Policy Change Is Huge

At this point, pretty much everyone knows affording a college education in the United States means going into crippling debt for many people. According to 2021 statistics from the Federal Reserve, nearly 50 million people carry student loan debt, with borrowers owing an average of over $30,000 each. However, things may get a whole lot better for at least 40,000 borrowers, thanks to some changes in the Department of Education (DOE) that could result in immediate student loan cancellation: This new student debt forgiveness policy could have a huge impact, and here’s how it may affect you.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Nexstar#Democrats#Senate#Americans
Fortune

Biden administration to cancel student loan debt for at least 40,000 borrowers. It could wipe out $3.9 billion

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration announced new reforms for public service loan forgiveness (PSLF) and income-driven repayment (IDR) plans Tuesday that will wipe away the debt of tens of thousands of borrowers and help millions more get closer to forgiveness.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNBC

Biden administration may make it easier for defrauded student loan borrowers to get forgiveness

The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for people who've been defrauded by their colleges to get their federal student debt forgiven. Since President Joe Biden has been in office, the U.S. Department of Education has already canceled around $2 billion in student loans for more than 100,000 borrowers who have filed borrower defense to repayment applications, which allege fraud and deception against a school.
POTUS
CBS Minnesota

Biden: 40,000 Borrowers Could Have Student Loans Dismissed, Aid For 3.6 Million More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tiffany Calhoun and her husband have been chipping away at $70,000 of student loans for over a decade. Right now they pay $400 a month. “It feels like it’s one thing that’s never going away,” Calhoun said. “I definitely think something needs to be done.” According to the Education Data Initiative, more than 43 million Americans have federal student debt with loans topping more than $1.7 trillion. This week the Department of Education says it will be taking two major steps to address what it calls historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs. A review found some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

Biden says he's considering student debt forgiveness, but less than $50,000

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday he's considering taking action to forgive some student loan debt and plans to make a decision in the coming weeks. "I am considering dealing with some debt reduction," he told reporters at the White House. "I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction [per borrower]," he noted, "but I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there are there will be additional debt forgiveness."
POTUS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy