ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee’s unofficial world record

By WILLIAM J. KOLE and ROSS D. FRANKLIN Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iB7Yw_0fNX7DHX00

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — As Forrest Gump in the Oscar-winning 1994 film of the same name, lead actor Tom Hanks abruptly trots to a halt after more than three years of nonstop running and tells his followers: “I’m pretty tired — I think I’ll go home now.”

Jacky Hunt-Broersma can relate. On Thursday, the amputee athlete achieved her goal of running 102 marathons in as many days, setting an unofficial women’s world record.

Raiders’ leaders meet Air Force members before draft

And she can’t stop/won’t stop, saying she’ll run two more for good measure and wrap up her challenge on Saturday with 104. “I might as well end April with a marathon,” she told The Associated Press.

Britain-based Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. It can take up to a year for the organization to ratify a world record.

Guinness lists the men’s record for consecutive daily marathons as 59, set in 2019 by Enzo Caporaso of Italy.

“I’m just happy that I made it — I can’t believe it,” she said. “The best thing was the incredible support I’ve received from people around the world who’ve reached out, telling me how this has inspired them to push themselves.”

Hunt-Broersma, 46, began her quest on Jan. 17, covering the classic 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon distance on a loop course laid out near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill indoors. Since then, it’s been “rinse and repeat” every day for the South Africa native, who lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer and runs on a carbon-fiber prosthesis.

Her original goal was to run 100 marathons in 100 days so she’d beat the record of 95 set in 2020 by Alyssa Amos Clark, a nondisabled runner from Bennington, Vermont, who took it on as a pandemic coping strategy. But earlier this month, after nondisabled British runner Kate Jayden unofficially broke Clark’s record with 101 marathons in 101 days, Hunt-Broersma realized she’d need to run at least 102.

On foot, day in and day out, she’s covered 2,672 miles (4,300 kilometers) — the equivalent of running from her Phoenix suburb to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, or from New York City to Mexico City.

Along the way, Hunt-Broersma gained a huge social media following and raised nearly $27,000 to help fellow amputee blade runners get the expensive prostheses they need. Health insurance typically doesn’t cover the cost, which can exceed $10,000.

Hunt-Broersma, who ran her 92nd at this month’s Boston Marathon, hopes her quest will inspire people everywhere to push themselves to do hard things.

What’s next for the endurance athlete? A 240-mile (386-kilometer) ultra race to be staged over mountainous terrain in October in Moab, Utah.

___

Kole reported from Boston.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Sports
State
Vermont State
City
Gilbert, AZ
State
Massachusetts State
State
Utah State
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Marathon weekend launches

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 Eau Claire Marathon begins its ceremonies on Saturday. The full event spans both Saturday and Sunday with multiple racing events on each day. Saturday will feature, among other family-oriented events, a 5K and 10K. The 10K race was added this year due to high demand, and is facilitated by the completion of refurbishment on the High Bridge in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
NBC Chicago

Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon Medal Revealed

The Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon recently showcased its medal for race finishers. As designed by local artist Lefty Out There, the matte black medal is scored with silver text and drapes from a patterned band with red, blue, silver and black accents. Along with the medal, race participants...
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

Runners rejoice as Long Island Marathon marks its 48th year

Nearly 2,500 runners participated in the Long Island Marathon on Sunday morning, leaving from and later finishing in Eisenhower Park. The race is marking its 48th year and first time back to its traditional early May starting date since the beginning of the pandemic. Anna Tortorici is running the half...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Guinness World Records#World Record#Prosthesis#Amputee#Ap#Raiders#Air Force#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy