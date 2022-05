Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has explained why a tune-up fight isn’t a very viable option for the Octagon return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who once held both lightweight and featherweight titles simultaneously, has been out of action since his trilogy contest with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. At the end of the first round, the Irishman suffered a gruesome broken leg, marking his second defeat of 2021 and his third in four outings since 2018.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO