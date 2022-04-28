ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

With May 9 trial looming on woman’s lawsuit over horrific injuries allegedly suffered in accident blamed on Sarasota County employee, commissioners hold ‘shade meeting’ with county attorney

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile jogging on sidewalk along Bahia Vista Street, Kristin Stewart struck by county truck and dragged beneath it for 60 feet, her complaint says. On May 13, 2020, Southside Elementary School teacher Kristin A. Stewart was jogging on a Bahia Vista Street sidewalk when a Sarasota County employee drove his truck...

