April 30 designated National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, with Sarasota Police Department and Sheriff’s Office set to accept drugs at their headquarters

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County sent a warning to parents about another dangerous challenge that is circulating on the popular app TikTok. The challenge, called the #OrbeezChallenge is getting traction on the app. Orbeez is a company that makes small gel balls for kids. As a result of this challenge, young people are using the gel-balls in airsoft and gel-ball guns to shoot other people. This activity can cause serious injury if a person is struck in the eye or other sensitive areas.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO