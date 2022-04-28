April 30 designated National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, with Sarasota Police Department and Sheriff’s Office set to accept drugs at their headquarters
The Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., to provide community residents an opportunity “to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and...sarasotanewsleader.com
