Sarasota County, FL

New Emergency Rental Assistance Program ambassador location open in Venice to help county residents

By Staff Reports
sarasotanewsleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbassador available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To increase program services available in South County communities, a new Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) ambassador location has been opened in Venice, Sarasota County staff reported this week....

