ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

7 bold predictions for Eagles in 2022 NFL draft

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOfMt_0fNWyoxr00

We’re just moments from the start of the NFL draft, where the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles will look to add more talent to an ascending roster.

Philadelphia has needs on both sides of the ball and the general manager reportedly covets multiple dynamic players at key positions.

Howie Roseman loves to be aggressive and the Eagles will move up and down the draft board all weekend long.

With the first round of the draft set to start, here are seven bold predictions for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Howie Roseman will make 10+ trades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqKpZ_0fNWyoxr00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman just signed a new three-year deal and he’ll spend the three-day weekend making trades left and right starting with round one.

Look for the Eagles to be involved in at least ten trades throughout the seven rounds of action.

Eagles draft a linebacker in round 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsO1x_0fNWyoxr00
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) causes Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) to fumble and turn over the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Philadelphia hasn’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since 1979 and they won’t on Thursday night either, but the Eagles will certainly snag an athletic marvel on day two.

Eagles move on from Jalen Reagor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MfhR_0fNWyoxr00
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

It won’t happen on night one, but look for Jalen Reagor to be included in a deal that brings Philadelphia more draft capital.

Eagles draft 2 safeties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydKFZ_0fNWyoxr00
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Philadelphia has a need for versatility and playmaking potential at the safety position and the Eagles will draft two players at the position over the three days.

Eagles land edge rusher and defensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPIE7_0fNWyoxr00
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are focused on adding an edge rusher to the roster and reportedly covet Jordan Davis as well. Philadelphia could add multiple defensive linemen throughout the first two days.

Eagles pass on drafting a QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWlaJ_0fNWyoxr00
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Could the quarterback factory take a break from the developmental process?

The Eagles take a quarterback every two years and 2022 would present the next opportunity since Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round.

With Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett both on the roster and under contract, Roseman passes on a signal-caller.

Philadelphia takes a physical running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZDOn_0fNWyoxr00
[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators

The Eagles have depth at running back with Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, but no physical presence without Jordan Howard.

Whether it be Dameon Pierce or Hassan Haskins, look for Philadelphia to add a physical presence.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

WATCH: Jason Kelce Reacts To Eagles Trading For A.J. Brown During NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is just like every other Eagles fan. On Thursday night, the legendary Eagles center couldn’t contain his emotions on Bleacher Report’s Gridiron Draft Night show when his squad acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks. “This is big,” Kelce said. “Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic, that’s what’s going on,” Kelce added. “He’s swindling. He’s moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he’s trading to get an unbelievable receiver. I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus.” “THIS IS BIG” @JasonKelce and @AdamLefkoe were LOVING...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
Field Level Media

Eagles’ Odds Shift Following A.J. Brown Blockbuster

The Philadelphia Eagles swung the biggest trade during the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, which in turn swung their futures odds at sportsbooks. The Eagles sent the 18th overall pick and a third-round selection this year to Tennessee in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown, who also reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Grades

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway. As the draft goes on, teams will be graded on how they have done. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft Grades. Note: This post will be updated through draft weekend. AFC East. Buffalo Bills: C+. Draft Picks: CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook, LB...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#The Eagles#American Football#Nfl
Yardbarker

Watch: Why The Eagles Are Biggest Winners From NFL Draft Day 1 | B/R Gridiron Draft Night

Connor Rogers, Michael Felder, Adam Lefkoe, Richard Sherman, Jason Kelce and Amon-Ra St. Brown recap Day 1 of the NFL draft and give their takes on who the biggest winners were following all the picks and trades. Tap in to B/R Gridiron Draft Night tonight for Day 2 for live reactions to every pick before everyone else. @Rocket Mortgage.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy