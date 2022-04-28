7 bold predictions for Eagles in 2022 NFL draft
We’re just moments from the start of the NFL draft, where the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles will look to add more talent to an ascending roster.
Philadelphia has needs on both sides of the ball and the general manager reportedly covets multiple dynamic players at key positions.
Howie Roseman loves to be aggressive and the Eagles will move up and down the draft board all weekend long.
With the first round of the draft set to start, here are seven bold predictions for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Howie Roseman will make 10+ trades
Roseman just signed a new three-year deal and he’ll spend the three-day weekend making trades left and right starting with round one.
Look for the Eagles to be involved in at least ten trades throughout the seven rounds of action.
Eagles draft a linebacker in round 2
Philadelphia hasn’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since 1979 and they won’t on Thursday night either, but the Eagles will certainly snag an athletic marvel on day two.
Eagles move on from Jalen Reagor
It won’t happen on night one, but look for Jalen Reagor to be included in a deal that brings Philadelphia more draft capital.
Eagles draft 2 safeties
Philadelphia has a need for versatility and playmaking potential at the safety position and the Eagles will draft two players at the position over the three days.
Eagles land edge rusher and defensive tackle
The Eagles are focused on adding an edge rusher to the roster and reportedly covet Jordan Davis as well. Philadelphia could add multiple defensive linemen throughout the first two days.
Eagles pass on drafting a QB
Could the quarterback factory take a break from the developmental process?
The Eagles take a quarterback every two years and 2022 would present the next opportunity since Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round.
With Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett both on the roster and under contract, Roseman passes on a signal-caller.
Philadelphia takes a physical running back
The Eagles have depth at running back with Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, but no physical presence without Jordan Howard.
Whether it be Dameon Pierce or Hassan Haskins, look for Philadelphia to add a physical presence.
