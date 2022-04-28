7 bold predictions for Eagles in 2022 NFL draft

We’re just moments from the start of the NFL draft, where the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles will look to add more talent to an ascending roster.

Philadelphia has needs on both sides of the ball and the general manager reportedly covets multiple dynamic players at key positions.

Howie Roseman loves to be aggressive and the Eagles will move up and down the draft board all weekend long.

With the first round of the draft set to start, here are seven bold predictions for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Howie Roseman will make 10+ trades

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman just signed a new three-year deal and he’ll spend the three-day weekend making trades left and right starting with round one.

Look for the Eagles to be involved in at least ten trades throughout the seven rounds of action.

Eagles draft a linebacker in round 2

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) causes Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) to fumble and turn over the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Philadelphia hasn’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since 1979 and they won’t on Thursday night either, but the Eagles will certainly snag an athletic marvel on day two.

Eagles move on from Jalen Reagor

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

It won’t happen on night one, but look for Jalen Reagor to be included in a deal that brings Philadelphia more draft capital.

Eagles draft 2 safeties

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Philadelphia has a need for versatility and playmaking potential at the safety position and the Eagles will draft two players at the position over the three days.

Eagles land edge rusher and defensive tackle

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are focused on adding an edge rusher to the roster and reportedly covet Jordan Davis as well. Philadelphia could add multiple defensive linemen throughout the first two days.

Eagles pass on drafting a QB

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Could the quarterback factory take a break from the developmental process?

The Eagles take a quarterback every two years and 2022 would present the next opportunity since Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round.

With Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett both on the roster and under contract, Roseman passes on a signal-caller.

Philadelphia takes a physical running back

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators

The Eagles have depth at running back with Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, but no physical presence without Jordan Howard.

Whether it be Dameon Pierce or Hassan Haskins, look for Philadelphia to add a physical presence.