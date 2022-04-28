ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County’s COVID-19 positivity rate up 33% over past week, reaching 11.43% as of April 24 seven-day average, CDC says

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily case rate per 100,000 people in Sarasota County the highest in Southwest Florida on April 28, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows. Sarasota County’s COVID-19 positivity level took another jump this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on its website. Averaged for...

